Drive-through food bank drive at Richmond Beach Congregational Church fills a truck





For the past ten years Richmond Beach Congregational Church has designated one service each month as Poverty Sunday, with an opportunity for parishioners to donate food or cash to a designated community foodbank.



Since Covid-19 has eliminated Sunday services, the church continues to support those in need by transforming Poverty Sunday into a quarterly food drive drop-off in the church parking, This quarter's donation will go to the North Food Bank, in Seattle.







Church members were able to collect one and a half truck loads by the time their drive ended, according to Beverly Hawkins, RBCC Community Outreach Board Member. Church members were able to collect one and a half truck loads by the time their drive ended, according to Beverly Hawkins, RBCC Community Outreach Board Member.











