Drive-through food bank drive at Richmond Beach Congregational Church fills a truck

Sunday, August 30, 2020


Story and photos by Cynthia Sheridan

For the past ten years Richmond Beach Congregational Church has designated one service each month as Poverty Sunday, with an opportunity for parishioners to donate food or cash to a designated community foodbank.

Since Covid-19 has eliminated Sunday services, the church continues to support those in need by transforming Poverty Sunday into a quarterly food drive drop-off in the church parking, This quarter's donation will go to the North Food Bank, in Seattle.


Church members were able to collect one and a half truck loads by the time their drive ended, according to Beverly Hawkins, RBCC Community Outreach Board Member.



