Chipmunks love seeds
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
|Photo by Tanis Coralee Leonhardi
This charming little chipmunk is a Washington native. He and his kind have been driven out of the main urban areas by the ubiquitous and invasive gray squirrels.
|Photo by Tanis Coralee Leonhardi
But they still thrive here and there. The Highlands, which is basically a large nature preserve with a few people, is home to quite a few chipmunks. The little creatures follow the green belts into Innis Arden.
|Scratching an itch
Photo by Tanis Coralee Leonhardi
Like other small creatures, they are prey for hawks, which seem to be everywhere right now.
|Photo by Tanis Coralee Leonhardi
They like seeds and berries. This little visitor is eating pumpkin and sunflower seeds, and raspberries.
|Photo by Tanis Coralee Leonhardi
--Diane Hettrick
