Chipmunks love seeds

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Photo by Tanis Coralee Leonhardi

This charming little chipmunk is a Washington native. He and his kind have been driven out of the main urban areas by the ubiquitous and invasive gray squirrels. 

Photo by Tanis Coralee Leonhardi


But they still thrive here and there. The Highlands, which is basically a large nature preserve with a few people, is home to quite a few chipmunks. The little creatures follow the green belts into Innis Arden. 

Scratching an itch
Photo by Tanis Coralee Leonhardi


Like other small creatures, they are prey for hawks, which seem to be everywhere right now.

Photo by Tanis Coralee Leonhardi


They like seeds and berries. This little visitor is eating pumpkin and sunflower seeds, and raspberries.

Photo by Tanis Coralee Leonhardi


--Diane Hettrick



