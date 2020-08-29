Crash and car fire on Westminster Way Friday

Saturday, August 29, 2020

Westminster Way and N 153rd Pl was the scene of a car crash and fire



Shoreline Fire reports that just before 8pm Friday evening, a car collided with a telephone pole at Westminster Way and 153rd Pl in Shoreline.

The vehicle caught fire. A bystander rescued the driver from the vehicle prior to the arrival of first responders.

The Shoreline Fire engine company came on scene and extinguished the fire as medics and aid crew treated the patient.

It appeared that the driver may have had a medical emergency. Medics quickly transported him to Harborview.

His condition is unknown at this time.



