Staffing, Equipment and Community Expectations emerge as challenges for the Lake Forest Park Police Department

Lake Forest Park Chief of Police Mike Harden presents

challenges to his department in a Zoom call Thursday night

at the city council Budget and Finance Committee meeting

Screenshot from zoom meeting

By Tracy Furutani

“Our community is amazing,” said Lake Forest Park Police Chief Mike Harden.

“The support from the community is amazing – the emails, the food that they deliver, the community contact – we want to keep maintaining that.”





Harden said that re-establishing ties to the LFP community were a priority after the Covid pandemic crisis was past. During the crisis, regular police department outreach, such as the National Night Out, are being severely limited, and even providing the level of service residents have gotten used to pre-pandemic is daunting.





“We’ve had to get creative,” he said, mentioning the “Book Reading by Lake Forest Park Police” in which officers perform read-alouds of children’s books as an example.

Harden made a presentation titled “Police Department – Current and Future Challenges” at the LFP City Council Budget and Finance Committee meeting last Thursday. Committee chair and councilmember John Resha said the meeting is “the last in the first phase of our budget [development] process,” the other city departments having presented at earlier meetings.



Retention of current staff and training costs are major concerns in the staffing challenge, even though LFP PD doesn’t have the morale problem that some police department are having.









Councilmember Lorri Bodi asked if the department had received any funding from the CARES Act or other federal sources. Harden said that the department had applied for reimbursement of various Covid pandemic-related costs as well as funding for the PSERN-standard radios, but that they had been denied so far.



His remarks were in response to questions about challenges facing the LFP Police Department in the next few months and in the next biennial (2021-22) budget.