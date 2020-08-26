Win $100K a day in Washington lottery

Washingtonians will soon have the chance to win $100K a day, as Washington’s Lottery announced rule changes to its popular HIT 5 game.

Drawings will move from three times per week to daily at 8 p.m. PT, giving players more chances to win

Number-match prizes will increase to $150 from $100 for four-number matches, $15 from $10 for three-number matches, and a free ticket from $1 for two-number matches

Players will now pick five numbers between 1 and 42 instead of 1 and 39

“Washington’s Lottery has been offering a draw-five game for thirty years now. We love seeing the look on winner’s faces, so the decision to offer our players more chances to win was an easy one,” said Marcus Glasper, director of Washington’s Lottery.





Winners with tickets for $100,000 or more are instructed to call Lottery Headquarters to schedule an appointment to make a safe and secure in-person claim.









About Washington’s Lottery

Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.2 billion to support important state programs including the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account, which provides grants to help college students statewide achieve their higher education dreams, and supports early childhood education learning programs.





Keep it fun. Know your limit. The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, Daily Game, Daily Keno and Scratch. More information HERE or on Facebook Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.Keep it fun. Know your limit.

Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information HERE





This change is in response to the current COVID-19 public health crisis, to enable social distancing, and support Washington's “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” directive. More information can be found HERE About Washington’s Lottery