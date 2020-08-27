Shoreline Planning Commission public hearing on code regulations for ground floor commercial development in North City Business District
Thursday, August 27, 2020
Planning Commission - Public HearingThursday, September 3, 2020, 7pm
Location: Council Chamber at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline 98133
- Click Here to Watch Online Live Streaming Video of the Meeting
- Call into the Live Meeting: (888) 475-4499 (Webinar ID: 917 9498 0726)
- Click Here to Sign-Up to Provide Oral Comment at the Meeting via Calling-In
- Click Here to Submit Written Public Comment
Agenda Highlights
Agenda: 09032020 PC Public Hearing Agenda
This has led to missed opportunities for commercial development and neighborhood serving commercial uses. It is important that new multifamily buildings in key nodes and corridors include commercial uses to serve new and existing residents
Link to Full Meeting Packet
