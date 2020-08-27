Shoreline Planning Commission public hearing on code regulations for ground floor commercial development in North City Business District

Thursday, August 27, 2020



The Arabella I has ground floor commercial space that is used for other purposes.



Planning Commission - Public Hearing
Thursday, September 3, 2020, 7pm

Location: Council Chamber at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline 98133


Agenda Highlights
Agenda: 09032020 PC Public Hearing Agenda
The City has experienced an increase in multifamily housing development in the last five years, especially in the North City Business District. While the City requires that the ground floor of new multi-family buildings in commercial and mixed-use zones be constructed to accommodate commercial uses, it does not require commercial uses in that space. 

This has led to missed opportunities for commercial development and neighborhood serving commercial uses. It is important that new multifamily buildings in key nodes and corridors include commercial uses to serve new and existing residents

