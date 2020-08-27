Judge orders $10 million in penalties for AG Ferguson’s robocall lawsuit
Thursday, August 27, 2020
today ordered Vancouver, Wash.-based air duct cleaning companies and their owner to pay civil penalties of $10 million in Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s lawsuit over deceptive advertisements and robocalls.
By law these penalties will be directed to the state’s general fund. The companies made over 13 million robocalls within Washington state from 2017 to 2019, including calling more than 500 individual Washington consumers over 100 times.
The Attorney General’s Office received dozens of complaints about the companies’ robocalls and deceptive advertising and services.
Washingtonians also filed nearly 120 complaints about the companies with the Federal Trade Commission.
More information HERE
