Yakima federal judge grants AG Ferguson’s motion to expedite discovery in USPS lawsuit



Order forces administration to produce records related to damaging changes at the Postal Service within 10 days





YAKIMA — A federal judge in Yakima today granted Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s motion to expedite discovery in his lawsuit challenging drastic operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service that threaten critical mail delivery and could undermine the national election in November.Judge Stanley A. Bastian, the chief judge for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington, gave the administration 10 days to produce the records. Ferguson sought to speed the discovery process to not only obtain, but also preserve evidence concerning the implementation of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s recent changes to the Postal Services.