Shoreline parks / tree board meets Thursday
Monday, August 24, 2020
|Shoreline Parks Board 2020
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board Meeting
Held Remotely Via Zoom - https://zoom.us/j/99130066543
Thursday, August 27, 2020 7:00pm - 9:00pm
Agenda Highlights
- Discuss ordinance to prohibit feeding waterfowl in parks
- Codify rules for using veterans recognition plaza
- Discuss a park improvement bond
Comment on Agenda Items: parkboard@shorelinewa.gov
