Shoreline parks / tree board meets Thursday

Monday, August 24, 2020

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline



Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board Meeting

Held Remotely Via Zoom - https://zoom.us/j/99130066543

Thursday, August 27, 2020 7:00pm - 9:00pm


Agenda Highlights
  • Discuss ordinance to prohibit feeding waterfowl in parks
  • Codify rules for using veterans recognition plaza
  • Discuss a park improvement bond
Link to Full Meeting Packet HERE

Comment on Agenda Items: parkboard@shorelinewa.gov




