Executive Constantine announces regional strategy to confront climate change

Friday, August 28, 2020

County Executive 
Dow Constantine
King County Executive Dow Constantine today announced his proposal for the 2020 Strategic Climate Action Plan, which includes cutting greenhouse gas emissions countywide in half by the end of the decade, a stronger focus on climate justice, and preparing the region for climate impacts.

“Climate change is impacting King County today, deepening inequities and intensifying natural hazards – flooding, wildfires, extreme heat – that put people, our economy, and our environment at risk,” said Executive Constantine. 
“We surpassed many of our goals from the current Strategic Climate Action Plan by listening to experts, basing decisions on science, embracing innovation, and forging strong partnerships. 
"This next plan builds on our momentum, operating at a region-wide scale with a stronger commitment to climate justice.”


The 2020 Strategic Climate Action Plan is a five-year blueprint for county climate action, integrating climate change into all areas of county operations and its work with all 39 cities, partners, communities, and residents.

More information HERE




Posted by DKH at 2:10 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  