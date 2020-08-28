Executive Constantine announces regional strategy to confront climate change
Friday, August 28, 2020
|County Executive
Dow Constantine
“Climate change is impacting King County today, deepening inequities and intensifying natural hazards – flooding, wildfires, extreme heat – that put people, our economy, and our environment at risk,” said Executive Constantine.
“We surpassed many of our goals from the current Strategic Climate Action Plan by listening to experts, basing decisions on science, embracing innovation, and forging strong partnerships.
"This next plan builds on our momentum, operating at a region-wide scale with a stronger commitment to climate justice.”
The 2020 Strategic Climate Action Plan is a five-year blueprint for county climate action, integrating climate change into all areas of county operations and its work with all 39 cities, partners, communities, and residents.
More information HERE
