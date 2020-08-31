Patriots Day memorial service on September 11 at Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza









Veterans, Family and members of the Community please join us





6 pm Friday, September 11th





at the Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza





17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98155





(next to City Hall)





The Shoreline Veterans Association will be conducting a one-hour Memorial Service in Memory of the attack on our Country on 9-11-2001 and the three thousand lives lost that day.





The Program will feature the Northwest Junior Pipe Band, the Ames Family singers, laying of wreaths, Prayer for the memory of the citizens who were lost.





Veterans and their family/guests will be asked to gather at their respective service Obelisk for the Ceremony. The wearing of uniforms is encouraged. The American Legion Auxiliary will provide ceremonial Wreaths.





Light refreshments will be offered after the Ceremony.









Ray Coffey, Major General, USAVR

Chairman, Shoreline Veterans Association





COVID-19 protocols will be observed, please wear a face covering (ones will be provided at the Post) and practice six-foot social distancing.















