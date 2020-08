KeyBank at 175th and Aurora was robbed Thursday morning. Photo by Steven H. Robinson











At 10:33am on Thursday, August 27, 2020, a white male in his early 20s robbed the Keybank at 17500 Aurora Ave N.





He implied a weapon but none was seen. He exited the bank and was seen running southbound.Seattle PD assisted with a K9 track and the Guardian 1 helicopter also assisted.The suspect was not located.