Power shutdown set for WSDOT’s regional headquarters in Shoreline
Thursday, August 27, 2020
Work won’t affect service to nearby residents or businesses, but people may hear generator noise Aug 29
Residents and businesses located near the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Northwest Region Headquarters may experience some additional noise this weekend.
On Saturday, August 29, 2020 Seattle City Light will temporarily shut off power to the agency’s main headquarters building and its Traffic Management Center at 15700 Dayton Ave N in Shoreline.
The outage only affects WSDOT’s campus and is required for ongoing building renovations. During the shutdown, SCL crews will switch over the facility’s main power to a new electrical system, while staff from design-builder Abbott Construction and their subcontractors help coordinate and monitor the work. Agency generators will maintain power for WSDOT’s onsite operations.
Noise details
7am to 5pm Saturday, August 29: Local residents and businesses may notice humming and buzzing sounds as generators provide temporary power to WSDOT facilities.
Electrical upgrades are part of a $46.5 million state-funded, full modernization of the regional headquarters building that began in 2019. The facility was constructed in 1974, and serves as the primary hub for coordinating WSDOT’s transportation, maintenance, construction and administrative activities across King, Snohomish, Skagit, Whatcom and Island counties.
