Power shutdown set for WSDOT’s regional headquarters in Shoreline

The outage only affects WSDOT’s campus and is required for ongoing building renovations . During the shutdown, SCL crews will switch over the facility’s main power to a new electrical system, while staff from design-builder Abbott Construction and their subcontractors help coordinate and monitor the work. Agency generators will maintain power for WSDOT’s onsite operations.: Local residents and businesses may notice humming and buzzing sounds as generators provide temporary power to WSDOT facilities.Electrical upgrades are part of a $46.5 million state-funded, full modernization of the regional headquarters building that began in 2019. The facility was constructed in 1974, and serves as the primary hub for coordinating WSDOT’s transportation, maintenance, construction and administrative activities across King, Snohomish, Skagit, Whatcom and Island counties . ­­­WSDOT keeps people, businesses and the economy moving by operating and improving the state's transportation systems. To learn more, go to www.wsdot.wa.gov/news for pictures, videos, news and blogs. Real time traffic information is available at wsdot.com/traffic or by dialing 511.