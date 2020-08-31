Wedding appliances

It's common for people to put unwanted items near the street with a "free" sign on them.

It's not so common for the givers to decorate those items.

Someone obviously came up with a very creative way to deal with two old appliances they needed to get rid of. The groom is a refrigerator and the bride a hot water heater.

If you would like bride and groom appliances, they are in Shoreline's Richmond Highlands neighborhood on the corner of Dayton Ave N and N 172nd Street.



