Jobs: Instructors at Remote Learning Camps
Saturday, August 22, 2020
Extra Help - Extra Help - Instructor (Remote Learning Camp)
This position will be posted until filled, first review of applications on August 31st
Schedule: up to 40 hours a week, Monday-Friday between 8:00am – 5:30pm
8.5 hours a day (30-minute unpaid lunch)
Number of positions: 4 Instructors at 40 hours/week; 3 Instructors on an as needed basis (substitute instructors)
Start Date: Tuesday, September 8th
General Purpose and Scope of Work
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this position will help assist in a child recreational and educational programs that support Remote Learning.
These positions will work as part of a team which is responsible for planning and monitoring the activities of children enrolled in the program. Incumbents will interact with children to keep them engaged in intellectual, creative, artistic and physical activities throughout the day. Support remote learning for participants and develop and coordinate activities outside remote learning time. Communicate with peers daily to ensure proper supplies and equipment are available.
Job announcement and application HERE
