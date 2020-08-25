The Carl Vinson heads out to sea. The aircraft carrier looms over the small boats accompanying it on its voyage through Puget Sound.







All photos, copyright Marc Weinberg



A day at the beach conjures up visions of bikinis, beach umbrellas, and hordes of people ignoring social distancing.



In Shoreline, a day at the beach is a very different, but far more interesting experience. Marc Weinberg went down to Richmond Beach Saltwater Park on a recent hot day.



In the narrow, deep waters at RB Saltwater Park, it's not unusual to see huge aircraft carriers and nuclear subs sailing by. In this case, it was the USS Carl Vinson, a Nimitz class supercarrier.