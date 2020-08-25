Marc Weinberg: A Day at the Beach
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
|The Carl Vinson heads out to sea. The aircraft carrier looms over the small boats accompanying it on its voyage through Puget Sound.
A day at the beach conjures up visions of bikinis, beach umbrellas, and hordes of people ignoring social distancing.
In Shoreline, a day at the beach is a very different, but far more interesting experience. Marc Weinberg went down to Richmond Beach Saltwater Park on a recent hot day.
In the narrow, deep waters at RB Saltwater Park, it's not unusual to see huge aircraft carriers and nuclear subs sailing by. In this case, it was the USS Carl Vinson, a Nimitz class supercarrier.
The tide was low that day, so there was a good walking surface on the smooth, hard packed sand. Braver souls waded into the cold waters - those are probably the guys who wear Bermuda shorts and sandals all winter.
Cooper's hawks and sharp-shinned hawks are everywhere right now. The beach makes for good hunting at low tide.
Ospreys are on the hunt for fish, cruising low above the waters and ready to dive at the first sign of prey.
You can watch birds like ospreys taking off and landing, fishing, diving - a full range of activities and a lot of great photo ops!
Speaking of taking off and landing, this great blue heron displays its wing span as it departs from its perch.
This family found some clear sand for sitting and digging, close to the water.
