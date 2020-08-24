Shoreline Climate Champions education and action series

Shoreline Climate Champions Series

This series of webinars is open to anyone interested in learning more about climate change, zero waste, renewable energy and sustainable food, with information about rebates, programs and engagement opportunities specifically for Shoreline residents. Join for all seven weeks in this virtual webinar series or just a few!

Webinars are scheduled to run up to 2 hours. Most webinars will have two speakers with opportunities for group discussion and online interactive activities.– Climate Change 101: Gain knowledge of climate change basics and solutions, including local opportunities with the Shoreline Climate Challenge.– Climate Resilience: Learn how climate change could impact our community and how we can work towards a resilient future.– The Climate Equity Nexus: Discuss why it’s important to apply an equity lens to climate action planning and programs.– Zero Waste Life Hacks: Cultivate creative tips and tricks to successfully tackle the challenges of zero waste living and sustainable fashion.– Electrify Your Life and Your Ride: Discover the benefits of electrification for buildings, bikes and cars, and why renewable energy and conservation are key.– Food and Climate: A Recipe for Success: Explore the food-climate connection and take action to reduce your foodprint in a sustainable kitchen.– Communicate Like a Champion: Learn how to effectively share your message and plan your next steps as a Climate Champion!