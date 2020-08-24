Shoreline Climate Champions education and action series
Monday, August 24, 2020
Shoreline Climate Champions Series
Be the Change you want to see – become a Climate Champion!
This fall, the City of Shoreline is partnering with Washington State University to offer a free 7-week climate change education and action series. Connect with local experts each week for education, inspiration and solutions you can put into action for a Sustainable Shoreline.
This series of webinars is open to anyone interested in learning more about climate change, zero waste, renewable energy and sustainable food, with information about rebates, programs and engagement opportunities specifically for Shoreline residents. Join for all seven weeks in this virtual webinar series or just a few!
Webinars are scheduled to run up to 2 hours. Most webinars will have two speakers with opportunities for group discussion and online interactive activities.
Find more information and sign up online HERE
September 15 – Climate Change 101: Gain knowledge of climate change basics and solutions, including local opportunities with the Shoreline Climate Challenge.
September 22 – Climate Resilience: Learn how climate change could impact our community and how we can work towards a resilient future.
September 29 – The Climate Equity Nexus: Discuss why it’s important to apply an equity lens to climate action planning and programs.
October 6 – Zero Waste Life Hacks: Cultivate creative tips and tricks to successfully tackle the challenges of zero waste living and sustainable fashion.
October 13 – Electrify Your Life and Your Ride: Discover the benefits of electrification for buildings, bikes and cars, and why renewable energy and conservation are key.
October 20 – Food and Climate: A Recipe for Success: Explore the food-climate connection and take action to reduce your foodprint in a sustainable kitchen.
October 27 – Communicate Like a Champion: Learn how to effectively share your message and plan your next steps as a Climate Champion!
