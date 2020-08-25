Local fire crews on the LNU Lightning Complex fire

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

This is the scene for Shoreline and south county fire crews working the LNU Lightning Complex fire in the Napa-Sonoma county area of California.

Smoke fills the horizon in the hills of Dry Creek Valley in the LNU Lightning Complex fire. Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire.


Our firefighters are working ahead of the projected path of the fire, clearing brush that could fuel the fire.

The fire is the second largest in state history. It covers an area almost the size of Los Angeles.




Posted by DKH at 4:31 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  