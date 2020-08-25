Local fire crews on the LNU Lightning Complex fire

This is the scene for Shoreline and south county fire crews working the LNU Lightning Complex fire in the Napa-Sonoma county area of California.

Smoke fills the horizon in the hills of Dry Creek Valley in the LNU Lightning Complex fire. Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire.







Our firefighters are working ahead of the projected path of the fire, clearing brush that could fuel the fire.

The fire is the second largest in state history. It covers an area almost the size of Los Angeles.











