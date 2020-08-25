Case updates August 23, 2020; 3 COVID-19 deaths in King county in 24 hours

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Case updates August 23, 2020


United States
  • cases 5,682,491 including 38,679 new cases in the past 24 hours
  • deaths 176,223 including 572 new deaths in the past 24 hours
  • cases 71,371 includes 359 new within 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 6,542 includes 12 new within 24 hours
  • deaths 1,867 includes 4 reported within 24 hours
King county
  • tested 343,578 - 4,384 reported in previous 24 hours
  • cases 18,824 - 146 in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 2,182 - 27 in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 711 - 3 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
  • tested 9,346 - 128 new in previous 24 hours
  • cases 553 - 1 new in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 105 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 61 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
  • tested 2,007 - 31 in previous 24 hours
  • cases 53 - 1 new in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
  • deaths 0 - 0 new



Posted by DKH at 4:00 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  