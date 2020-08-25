Case updates August 23, 2020; 3 COVID-19 deaths in King county in 24 hours
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
United States
- cases 5,682,491 including 38,679 new cases in the past 24 hours
- deaths 176,223 including 572 new deaths in the past 24 hours
- cases 71,371 includes 359 new within 24 hours
- hospitalizations 6,542 includes 12 new within 24 hours
- deaths 1,867 includes 4 reported within 24 hours
King county
- tested 343,578 - 4,384 reported in previous 24 hours
- cases 18,824 - 146 in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 2,182 - 27 in previous 24 hours
- deaths 711 - 3 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- tested 9,346 - 128 new in previous 24 hours
- cases 553 - 1 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 105 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
- deaths 61 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- tested 2,007 - 31 in previous 24 hours
- cases 53 - 1 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
- deaths 0 - 0 new
