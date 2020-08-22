Gov. Inslee statement on the passing of former Sen. Slade Gorton

Former Senator Slade Gorton

1928 - 2020





Gov. Jay Inslee issued the following statement after learning of the passing of former U.S. Sen. Slade Gorton on Wednesday:

















“Trudi and I join all Washingtonians in mourning the loss of Sen. Slade Gorton. Slade loved this state and spent decades in its service.“We worked together representing Washington in Congress and, while we didn’t always agree, he leaves an important legacy for the state and the nation.“In the U.S. Senate, Slade was an influential member of the Armed Services Committee, where his own service in the Air Force and the Army gave him a deep understanding of the military and the people who serve our country.“Slade was an important voice in pushing for the clean-up of Hanford, and he fought for health care, the arts and transportation solutions. He worked to keep orca whales out of captivity and in Washington's waters."His leadership on the 9/11 Commission put aside partisanship to help our country start to heal and prevent future terrorist attacks."When Slade served as Washington's attorney general, he argued before the U.S. Supreme Court and helped to promote women in the legal field, including former Gov. Christine Gregoire. His career in public service began in the Washington State House of Representatives, where he quickly earned the respect of his colleagues and worked his way up to House majority leader.“I send deep condolences to his family and friends. Washington state flags will be lowered in his honor on the day of his memorial service.”