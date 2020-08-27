Sno-Isle Genealogical Society zoom meeting Sept 2
Thursday, August 27, 2020
|Sno-Isle Library is closed but meetings
continue online
Topic on "FamilySearch - Tips and Tricks" will be presented by Janice and Keith Allred and will discuss ideas on how to maximize your use of FamilySearch using the powerful tools available to you.
In order to attend this class please send email to allredzoom46@gmail.com to receive an invitation and information on how to participate in this class.
