Sno-Isle Genealogical Society zoom meeting Sept 2

Thursday, August 27, 2020

Sno-Isle Library is closed but meetings
continue online


Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is starting its fall meetings with a program on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 7pm. presented via Zoom.

Topic on "FamilySearch - Tips and Tricks" will be presented by Janice and Keith Allred and will discuss ideas on how to maximize your use of FamilySearch using the powerful tools available to you.

In order to attend this class please send email to allredzoom46@gmail.com to receive an invitation and information on how to participate in this class.




Posted by DKH at 10:10 PM
