September fitness classes through Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center

Sunday, August 30, 2020


Our doors may be locked but we remain open with a host of online classes. 
 
Enjoy your favorite fitness classes in the comfort of your home, with your favorite instructors. Share smiles and hellos with familiar faces through Zoom programming. 

Call the center at 206-365-1536 or email jarrodw@soundgenerations.org to register for any of the following classes. 

If you need assistance with downloading Zoom to your desktop, laptop or iPad, schedule an appointment with us for step by step guidance. Once you have registered, you will be provided the Zoom meeting ID number and Password. No drop-ins, no individual class purchases. Monthly class purchases only!


CLOGGING with Maureen Pettit Tuesdays 1:00pm – 2:30pm September 2nd – October 27th $5 Members / $7 Nonmember

Clogging was first introduced to the USA by immigrants from Europe. It is fun and great exercise for all ages, and danced to all genres of music. Learn the basic steps utilized in all levels of clogging.

No dance experience necessary. Clogging is always “cued” by the instructor, like square dancing.


GENTLE MAT YOGA with Heidi Mair Fridays 9:30am – 10:30am September 4th – October 30th $6 Members / $9 Nonmembers

Calm your mind, stretch and strengthen your body and improve your balance with a Yoga class designed for students 50 and older. Gentle Mat Yoga classes begin and end with breath awareness and mindful meditation, and include a series of poses to work each part of your body.

GENTLE CHAIR YOGA with Heidi Mair Fridays 10:45am – 11:45am September 4th – October 30th $6 Members / $9 Nonmembers

Calm your mind, stretch and strengthen your body and improve your balance with a Yoga class designed to be performed while seated in a chair. Gentle Chair Yoga classes begin and end with breath

Awareness and mindful meditation, and include a series of poses to work each part of the body. If you are new to Yoga, this is a great introductory class.

CECE’S CLASSIC CHAIR WORKOUT with CeCe Ryan Mondays and Thursdays 10:00am – 11:00am September 3rd – October 29th $4 Members / $6 Nonmembers

For those wishing to improve physical conditioning and decrease risk of injuries. Focus is on strength training.

AGING WELL with Toshiko Aramaki Mondays 11:15am – 12:15am September – October 26th $4 Members / $6 Nonmembers

It’s time to brush off the dust and cobwebs after 5 months of sitting at home, and join Toshiko as she gradually leads you through upper and lower body exercises to regain your strength, balance and sense of well-being. Few of us have been very active during Covid-19 Stay at Home mandates, so she will guide you from a seated position until you are comfortable moving to a standing position.

Don’t underestimate the progress you will make, despite being seated! Additional classes will be added in September!

KEEP YOUR BALANCE, KEEP MOVING with Toshiko Wednesdays 9:00am – 10:00am September – October Sponsored by Shoreline Fire Dept.

Gain strength and balance along with verbal guidance on body changes through the aging process and tips on home safety.

MEDITATION with MARY NEWBILL Thursdays 1:00pm – 2:00pm September 10th – October 29th $6 Members / $8 Nonmembers

Meditation is a practice of concentrated focus upon a sound, object, visualization, the breath, movement, or attention itself in order to increase awareness of the present moment, reduce stress, promote relaxation, and enhance personal and spiritual growth. This class is open to new students as well as experienced practitioners. Relax, rejuvenate and gift yourself an hour/week, to step away from the emotions of all that is going on around us at this time.

TAI CHI in the PARK with MARY NEWBILL Thursdays 10:00am – 11:00am September 3rd – October 29th $6 Members / $8 Nonmembers

Call 206-365-1536 for further details


COVID-19 has introduced us to a completely new way of living. It has stretched our comfort levels while placing new demands upon us. However, with it has come the opportunity to move on past our struggles, creating a new path and finding a new normal. Take this time to explore interests, create new passions and evolve into a new you. You may be surprised at the wonders you find within.

Theresa LaCroix, Director
Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center



