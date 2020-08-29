New Little Free Pantry at Prince of Peace Church
Saturday, August 29, 2020
|New Little Free Pantry at Prince of Peace Church. Photos show the pantry with the door closed and open. Photos by Dan Short
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 14514 20th Ave NE, has added a Little Free Pantry to its property on NE 145th in the Briarcrest Neighborhood.
As always, the pantries are open to all who need them, without qualification.
"Take what you need, leave what you can."
This is the second pantry in the Briarcrest neighborhood.
Our complete list of pantries is HERE.
