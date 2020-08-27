Remote Learning Resources for Shoreline Schools families
Thursday, August 27, 2020
Shoreline Schools has added a new Remote Learning Resources section to their website. You can find frequently asked questions, resources and more information HERE
You can also find direct links to all of the pages in that section below:
FAQs
Remote Learning
Family Academy Webinars
Child Care Programs
Meal Box Orders
Chromebook Check Out Information for Middle and High School Students
Chromebook/iPad Check Out Information for Elementary Students
COVID-19 Information and Resources
Financial Resources
Mental Health and Well-Being Resources
Remote Learning Schedules
Skyward Family Access
Tech Support for Remote Learning
United Way of King County Resources List
0 comments:
Post a Comment