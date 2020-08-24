Shoreline Fire Board meeting notice

Monday, August 24, 2020



SPECIAL MEETING/WORKSHOP NOTICE

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Meeting at the date, time, and place specified below.

The purpose of the workshop is to discuss the Board of Commissioners’ 2021 budget, to review and update the Board of Commissioners Rules of Procedure Handbook, and discuss the filling of the Shoreline Fire Department Board of Commissioner position.

Due to Proclamation 20-25 Stay Home – Stay Healthy (Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act) set forth by Governor Jay Inslee, the meeting will be closed to on-site public attendance, and held via Zoom Conferencing. A notice will be posted at the Department’s headquarters, providing the call-in information.


DATE: Tuesday, September 1, 2020
TIME: 2:00 pm
LOCATION: Meeting held via Zoom conferencing.

Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
August 21, 2020



