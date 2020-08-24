Shoreline Fire Board meeting notice









SPECIAL MEETING/WORKSHOP NOTICE



The purpose of the workshop is to discuss the Board of Commissioners’ 2021 budget, to review and update the Board of Commissioners Rules of Procedure Handbook, and discuss the filling of the Shoreline Fire Department Board of Commissioner position.



Due to Proclamation 20-25 Stay Home – Stay Healthy (Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act) set forth by Governor Jay Inslee, the meeting will be closed to on-site public attendance, and held via Zoom Conferencing. A notice will be posted at the Department's headquarters, providing the call-in information.





DATE: Tuesday, September 1, 2020

TIME: 2:00 pm

LOCATION: Meeting held via Zoom conferencing.



Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith

Executive Assistant

August 21, 2020













As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Meeting at the date, time, and place specified below.