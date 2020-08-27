Jobs: HVAC Mechanic

Thursday, August 27, 2020

WSDOT

HVAC Mechanic (Maintenance Mechanic 3)
Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is looking to hire a Heating Ventilation and Air Condition (HVAC) guru that will be responsible for performing skilled journey-level work installing, maintaining, troubleshooting, repairing, and performing preventative maintenance on a variety of building systems that include mechanical, heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning. Safety is paramount and this position is expected to consider personal, co-worker, and public safety as the first and foremost objective during the planning and performance of all activities in connection with work assignments.

See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK




