Case updates August 22, 2020; no COVID deaths in King county this day

Monday, August 24, 2020

United States
  • cases 5,643,812 including 45,265 new cases in the past 24 hours
  • deaths 175,651 including 1,006 new deaths in the past 24 hours
  • cases 71,012 includes 417 new within 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 6,530 includes 301 new within 24 hours
  • deaths 1,863 includes 6 reported within 24 hours
King county
  • tested 339,194 - 797 reported in previous 24 hours
  • cases 18,678 - 108 in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 2,155 - 5 in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 708 - 0 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
  • tested 9,218 - 19 new in previous 24 hours
  • cases 552 - 4 new in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 105 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 61 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
  • tested 1,976 - 1 in previous 24 hours
  • cases 52 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
  • deaths 0 - 0 new



