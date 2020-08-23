Shoreline firefighters deployed to fight California wildfires

Sunday, August 23, 2020

Shoreline firefighters pose with their truck just before leaving for California to fight wildfire. Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire.


This Shoreline Fire crew left for California Friday to assist with the wildfires in that state. 

Pictured above are Lieutenant Andrew Leith, Paramedic/Firefighter Gabe DeBay, Driver Engineer Brett Defenbaugh and Firefighter Nate Etherington.

Firefighter Mike Mentzos continues to be deployed in Eastern Washington and Lieutenant Michael Merrick is deployed to Warm Springs Oregon as part of the Incident Management Team.

There are over 200 different fires burning in California right now and firefighters trained in wildfire techniques are being deployed from fire departments all through Puget Sound.



