Hungry goats are helping to clear the site of the Midvale Community Garden

This area of the Midvale Community Garden was cleared by volunteers in multiple work parties. The Interurban Trail runs through the property. Photo by David Chen.









But for several Echo Lake residents, the strip represents the opportunity to breath new life into an overlooked part of the neighborhood.





Thus was born the vision for the Midvale Community Garden, a place where the community can gather, learn about urban permaculture, and find a place of spiritual renewal in an ever-expanding concrete world.





12 hungry goats from Earthcraft Farms are now eating their way through the wild growth

Photo by Gidget Terpstra









"Our hope is to break ground next Spring on building space that is inclusive, community-centered, and serves one of Shoreline's most diverse communities," said David Chen, one of the project's volunteers. Although COVID-19 has slowed the construction process, partnership with the City of Shoreline, Diggin Shoreline, and Earthcraft Services has brought twelve hungry goats to hold back the vegetation.







The initial garden design includes educational features, garden plots, ADA accessibility, and a nature play area. The goats will be on site on September 19-20 and 26-27.





The Midvale Community Garden is on N 192nd in the Echo Lake Neighborhood. The Interurban Trail runs through the site, which is just north of Sky Nursery. Photo by David Chen.







If you would like to learn more about the project or volunteer, email midvalecommunitygarden@gmail.com





On a little strip of land, just one block north of Sky Nursery on the InterUrban Trail sits an unused parcel of land full of invasive plants and discarded trash.