Horizon School enrolling preschool and pre-K classes for Fall 2020

Sunday, August 23, 2020



The Horizon School offers care for 3-5 year old children in Preschool and Pre-K. We are a non-profit school located in the Richmond Beach neighborhood and licensed through DCYF. 

We are following all of the CDC guidelines for Childcare centers as well. We have small classroom sizes, offering a theme based curriculum. 

We follow the Shoreline School district calendar and School starts on September 2nd. Horizon has been operating in the Richmond Beach neighborhood for 33 years! Preschool students must be 3 years old on or before their first day.

Email Stephanie with any questions at info@thehorizonschool.org



