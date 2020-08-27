The Eagle Needed Glasses

Eagle landing one foot at a time on log in Ronald Bog. Photo by Martin De Grazia.











The Eagles Needed Glasses

by Jean Monce Bryant













his ego took a hit





To lose his greatest honor





He'd always been so proud of that





His sight it was so keen





none other in the kingdom





He'd got a bit conceited





he thought he was the best





And so he needed humbling





Bifocals first were offered





he screeched a loud "NO WAY"





And contacts weren't considered





But then he got quite hungry





His diving missed its mark





The fish went swimming gaily by





And even on a sunny day





He saw a cloudy haze





He'd never had a problem





And then he had to choose a frame





He chose a dark black/brown





A tortoise shell to be exact





But lo he now could see his prey





From way up in the blue





And he would come a-rushing down





He had to praise the doctor





And offer heartfelt thanks





He understood that others





And still he is the emblem





Of the old Red White and Blue





I think he looks distinguished





