Thursday, August 27, 2020

Eagle landing one foot at a time on log in Ronald Bog. Photo by Martin De Grazia.



by Jean Monce Bryant



The Eagle Needed Glasses

his ego took a hit

To lose his greatest honor 

he liked it not a bit



He'd always been so proud of that

His sight it was so keen

none other in the kingdom

You know just what I mean



He'd got a bit conceited

he thought he was the best

And so he needed humbling

And now it came-the test



Bifocals first were offered

he screeched a loud "NO WAY"

And contacts weren't considered

His vanity ruled the day



But then he got quite hungry

His diving missed its mark

The fish went swimming gaily by

To them he was a lark



And even on a sunny day

He saw a cloudy haze

He'd never had a problem

It left him in a daze



And then he had to choose a frame

He chose a dark black/brown

A tortoise shell to be exact

he felt like such a clown



But lo he now could see his prey

From way up in the blue

And he would come a-rushing down

Just like he used to do



He had to praise the doctor

And offer heartfelt thanks

He understood that others

Had been sickened by his pranks



And still he is the emblem

Of the old Red White and Blue

I think he looks distinguished

And scholarly don't you??




