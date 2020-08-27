The Eagle Needed Glasses
Thursday, August 27, 2020
|Eagle landing one foot at a time on log in Ronald Bog. Photo by Martin De Grazia.
The Eagles Needed Glasses
by Jean Monce Bryant
The Eagle Needed Glasses
his ego took a hit
To lose his greatest honor
he liked it not a bit
He'd always been so proud of that
His sight it was so keen
none other in the kingdom
You know just what I mean
He'd got a bit conceited
he thought he was the best
And so he needed humbling
And now it came-the test
Bifocals first were offered
he screeched a loud "NO WAY"
And contacts weren't considered
His vanity ruled the day
But then he got quite hungry
His diving missed its mark
The fish went swimming gaily by
To them he was a lark
And even on a sunny day
He saw a cloudy haze
He'd never had a problem
It left him in a daze
And then he had to choose a frame
He chose a dark black/brown
A tortoise shell to be exact
he felt like such a clown
But lo he now could see his prey
From way up in the blue
And he would come a-rushing down
Just like he used to do
He had to praise the doctor
And offer heartfelt thanks
He understood that others
Had been sickened by his pranks
And still he is the emblem
Of the old Red White and Blue
I think he looks distinguished
And scholarly don't you??
