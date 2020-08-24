Shoreline Parks department being reorganized

Echo Lake Park. Photo courtesy City of Shoreline





With the retirement of Parks Director Eric Friedli on September 4, 2020 and the changes and restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Shoreline City Manager Debbie Tarry has decided to reorganize the department, rather than hire a new director. With the retirement of Parks Directoron September 4, 2020 and the changes and restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Shoreline City Manager Debbie Tarry has decided to reorganize the department, rather than hire a new director.

Current work of the department will be split between two existing departments.A newly namedwill combine the existing Recreation Division and Public Art program with the existing Community Services Division., currently the Community Services Division Manager, will serve as the Interim Department Director.Parks Maintenance will be moved to the existing Fleet and Facilities Division within the Administrative Services Department. Current Fleet managerwill continue management of the new division. The Parks Superintendent,, will report to Dan. The Fleet and Facilities division is already responsible for the janitorial and maintenance of park restrooms.The parks maintenance staff will continue their public tree responsibilities.This interim structure will be in place for 12-18 months. The City Manager is leaving open the option to make this permanent if operating synergy and efficiencies are gained.







