CRISTA Rehab and Skilled Care center closed; residents moved to other facilities
Sunday, August 23, 2020
CRISTA has closed the Rehab and Skilled Care center on its campus on Fremont Ave N in Shoreline and placed all of the 67 residents in other facilities.
Their original goal was to have everyone placed by August 31, 2020 but they were able to move everyone by mid-August.
According to a statement by Glen Melin, CRISTA Vice President for Senior Living,
It has been CRISTA’s experience that financing and operating a viable skilled nursing care center has become increasingly challenging for all providers, and particularly for single facility operators such as CRISTA.
While CRISTA is blessed to currently hold a Four-Star Quality Rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the call to meet or exceed ever-developing quality and safety requirements while adapting to modified reimbursement payment models designed to reduce Federal costs has proven unsustainable for CRISTA.
They vowed to make strides to help the staff find other jobs.
CRISTA’s two retirement communities – the Cristwood Retirement Community in Shoreline and Crista Shores in Silverdale – will continue to operate as continuing care retirement communities (CCRC). They report that they have had no COVID-19 cases in these facilities.
The rehab center was one of the first with an outbreak of novel coronavirus, early in the pandemic. A KUOW story in April reported.
After “multiple” residents of a wing at a CRISTA Senior Living center in Shoreline tested positive for the virus, officials there arranged on March 29 to test everyone who lived or worked on that wing, symptoms or no.But the virus had beaten them to the punch: 26 residents and 16 staff had COVID-19, the tests revealed.
King county reports 17 COVID-19 deaths associated with the Rehab center, which includes patients, employees and visitors without specifying how many of each. CRISTA did not respond to a request for clarification of COVID-19 numbers.
