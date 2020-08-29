Update: Shoreline Fire crew helping to protect town of Rumsey, California
Saturday, August 29, 2020
Shoreline Fire reports that their crew in California on the LNU Lightning Complex Fire have been a part of 80 firefighters including five type one engines, five type three engines, five type six engines, a hand crew, two dozers, and two water tenders.
They are working long days with high temperatures in the upper 90s to protect a small farming area called Rumsey.
Rumsey is in unincorporated Yolo County. The nearest large city is Sacramento to the southeast.
It's clear from the map that the LNU Lightning Complex is a series of fires over a large area, with some spots burning fiercely.
