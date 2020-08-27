Take the Third Place Commons survey on Book and Movie Clubs
Thursday, August 27, 2020
Do you love a good movie? Can’t get enough of a good book? Are you longing to connect with others during these isolating, physically distant times?
Third Place Commons is launching new online book and movie clubs very soon so that you can reconnect with your Commons community in digital space until it’s once again safe to meet in person at the Commons.
Great books and movies will definitely be on the agenda, but which ones? Classics? Recent hits and bestsellers? Black voices? Award winners? LGBTQ+ stories? Oldies, but goodies?
Give your input on what you’d like to see by taking a short survey here about your interests.
Whether you’re interested in books, movies, or both, the survey will be quick and easy (and can be taken anonymously if you like). So take a few minutes to share your thoughts and help shape the book or movie club of your dreams!
Third Place Commons, a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is celebrating its 20th anniversary of building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park.
In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, through October 18th, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space. To learn more, or to make a gift to support the market and the Commons, visit ThirdPlaceCommons.org.
0 comments:
Post a Comment