Case updates August 25, 2020; no change in recommendations for COVID-19 testing
Friday, August 28, 2020
COVID-19 testing still advised for people with symptoms and close contacts of confirmed cases. The Washington State Department of Health’s guidance around testing has not changed: if you have symptoms, you need to get tested. If you’re a close contact of a confirmed case, you need to get tested.
Close contacts of confirmed cases also need to stay at home away from others (quarantine) for 14 days after the last exposure even if they test negative for COVID-19, because it is possible for people who test negative to still be incubating the virus, and become contagious later.
People with symptoms of COVID-19 or who have had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 should make testing their first priority. However, timing is key. Testing too soon after an exposure may give you a negative result, even if you’ve been infected.
If exposed and you develop symptoms, testing that day or the next is recommended. If exposed and you don’t develop symptoms, waiting 5-6 days after exposure to get a test is recommended. People must stay in quarantine for the entire 14 days even if a test is negative. Read the full news release here.
United States - the CDC has changed the way they report
- cases 5,799,046 including 292,117 cases in Last 7 Days
- deaths 178,998
Washington state
- cases 72,703 includes 542 new within 24 hours
- hospitalizations 6,674 includes 34 new within 24 hours
- deaths 1,890 includes 10 reported within 24 hours
King county
- cases 19,177 - 128 in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 2,222 - 18 in previous 24 hours
- deaths 717 - 2 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- cases 558 - 2 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 105 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
- deaths 62 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 53 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
- deaths 0 - 0 new
