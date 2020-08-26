Case updates August 24, 2020
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
The State Department of Health is changing its reporting on testing and will now be reporting the number of total tests given.
Previously they were reporting the number of people tested. They feel that it gives them better data to work with.
The number of tests they are reporting for the state: 1,380,104
Down here at the ground level, while I certainly approve of vulnerable people like medical workers being tested frequently, I don't feel it adds to our understanding of what is happening in our communities, so I will not be reporting on number of tests given. - Editor
United States
- cases 5,715,567 including 33,076 new cases in the past 24 hours
- deaths 176,617 including 394 new deaths in the past 24 hours
Washington state
- cases 71,705 includes 334 new within 24 hours
- hospitalizations 6,595 includes 53 new within 24 hours
- deaths 1,876 includes 9 reported within 24 hours
King county
- cases 18,877 - 53 in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 2,198 - 16 in previous 24 hours
- deaths 712 - 1 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- cases 555 - 2 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 105 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
- deaths 61 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 53 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
- deaths 0 - 0 new
