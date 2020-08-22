AG Ferguson: Judge blocks DeVos attempt to deprive Washington public schools of emergency funds





Congress included the emergency funds for schools in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.





















Judge Barbara J. Rothstein’s ruling blocks the Department of Education’s rule nationwide.Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is refusing to follow the clear direction of Congress by unlawfully ordering school districts to distribute the funds in a manner that will take CARES Act funding away from public schools and low-income students.The department’s new rule forces districts to either deprive many of their schools of any funds at all, or give more of the relief funds to private schools than Congress intended.