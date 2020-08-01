Student Video Action: Free People From ICE Detention

Saturday, August 1, 2020

From Maria Solano Arauz
WA State Student Activist Coordinator 
Amnesty International USA 

The Amnesty International chapter at Shorewood High School is currently planning a video action aimed at Governor Inslee.

The video will consist of a Shorewood student’s poem and a collection of photos of Washingtonians with their families and families from other key states.

We are collaborating with other chapters in other states but the idea was from Shorewood and all the video efforts are being led by the Shorewood chapter.  

The video is meant to highlight the importance of families belonging together - and that no families should be separated by detention. 

In addition, individuals detained in Washington should be released to join their families and communities in the U.S.

As we continue to enjoy summer, we must remember that immigrants and asylum-seekers are being denied their freedom; they should be free and safe, not locked up in danger.

We know that our community partners only strengthen our work, and we would love for you to be involved. We would like to invite you to participate in our action, specifically to share a photo of you with your family.

We have set up a Dropbox where you can upload photos directly. Our goal is to reach 50 photos by August 12; please share this action with family and friends!

Contact maria.sol.wa@gmail.com with any questions or concerns.




Posted by DKH at 2:36 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  