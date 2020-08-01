Student Video Action: Free People From ICE Detention
Saturday, August 1, 2020
From Maria Solano Arauz
WA State Student Activist Coordinator
Amnesty International USA
The video will consist of a Shorewood student’s poem and a collection of photos of Washingtonians with their families and families from other key states.
We are collaborating with other chapters in other states but the idea was from Shorewood and all the video efforts are being led by the Shorewood chapter.
The video is meant to highlight the importance of families belonging together - and that no families should be separated by detention.
In addition, individuals detained in Washington should be released to join their families and communities in the U.S.
As we continue to enjoy summer, we must remember that immigrants and asylum-seekers are being denied their freedom; they should be free and safe, not locked up in danger.
We know that our community partners only strengthen our work, and we would love for you to be involved. We would like to invite you to participate in our action, specifically to share a photo of you with your family.
We have set up a Dropbox where you can upload photos directly. Our goal is to reach 50 photos by August 12; please share this action with family and friends!
Contact maria.sol.wa@gmail.com with any questions or concerns.
