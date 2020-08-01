Pamela Ann Dusenberry 1957-2020

It is with extreme sadness that the family of Pamela Ann Dusenberry of Shoreline, Washington announce her passing on July 9, 2020. Pam was 62.



Pam was a beloved member of the Shoreline Community College community, where she taught English for 32 years. She held a M.A. and M.Ed. from Columbia University and a B.A. from The Evergreen State College.





She is known statewide for her work in Developmental Education, Outcomes and Assessment work. She co-edited College Knowledge: Entries into Academic Culture and co-authored Crossroads: Integrated Reading and Writing.





Pam leaves a legacy of master teaching, love for her students and model for how to be a kind and generous colleague. She loved to read, work in the garden, dance and travel, especially to Mexico.





She was a wonderful partner, mother, and friend. Pam always saw the good in people.



Pam is survived by Becky, her loving partner of 18 years, her step-son, Spencer and several wonderful cousins and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her father, John and her mother Barbara.









“Live with intention, walk to the edge, listen hard, practice wellness. Play with abandon. Laugh. Choose with no regret. Continue to learn. Appreciate your friends. Do what you love. Live as if this is all there is.” –Mary Anne Radmacher

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you wish to donate, please consider the Pam Dusenberry Memorial Scholarship , c/o Shoreline Community College Foundation.

Pam was born on August 13, 1957 in Portland, Oregon but spent most of her life in Washington State. She spent one year in Switzerland when she was 11, which ignited her passion for travel.