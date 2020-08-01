Are you looking for ways to be creative this summer and help the community at the same time? Then be a part of the Shoreline Can Castle Contest!





We are facing unprecedented times of struggle in our community with people fighting to put food on the table.





In an effort to help stock the shelves at Hopelink and ensure that our community has access to healthy foods, the City of Shoreline is hosting its first ever can castle competition, a creative way to collect much-needed food and have fun at the same time.



For a list of the most-needed foods and registration, visit the Can Castle event page












