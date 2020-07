Case updates July 28, 2020; new DOH report shows alarming trends

Hospitalizations in Washington state

by sex and age





New statewide situation report shows concerning trends in hospitalizations, deaths and community spread.





Officials point to increasing case numbers in much of the state, the high proportion of positive test results and the spread of COVID-19 from young adults to older age groups as reasons for concern.







Case updates July 28, 2020

United States

cases 4,280,135 including 54,448 new cases in the past 24 hours

deaths 147,672 including 1,126 new deaths in the past 24 hours Washington state

cases 54,205 - 884 new cases in past 24 hours - rolling case average is over 600 per day and rising

hospitalizations 5,474 - 77 new in past 24 hours

deaths 1,548 - 30 new in past 24 hours King county

cases 14,729 - 110 new cases in 24 hours (goal: less than 25 new in 24 hours)

hospitalizations 1,900 - 4 new in the past 24 hours

deaths 644 - 1 new in the past 24 hours Shoreline

cases 484 - 19 new in the past 24 hours

hospitalizations 100 - 5 new in the past 24 hours

deaths 60 - 1 new in the past 24 hours Lake Forest Park

cases 49 - -1 because of data corrections

hospitalizations 4 - -1 because of data corrections

deaths 1 - 0 new in the past 24 hours





DOH released the latest statewide situation report today, which outlines concerning trends in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, as well as mixed trends in case counts in different parts of the state.