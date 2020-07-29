Case updates July 28, 2020; new DOH report shows alarming trends
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
|Hospitalizations in Washington state
by sex and age
New statewide situation report shows concerning trends in hospitalizations, deaths and community spread.
DOH released the latest statewide situation report today, which outlines concerning trends in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, as well as mixed trends in case counts in different parts of the state.
Officials point to increasing case numbers in much of the state, the high proportion of positive test results and the spread of COVID-19 from young adults to older age groups as reasons for concern.
Read DOH’s release here.
United States
Case updates July 28, 2020
United States
- cases 4,280,135 including 54,448 new cases in the past 24 hours
- deaths 147,672 including 1,126 new deaths in the past 24 hours
Washington state
- cases 54,205 - 884 new cases in past 24 hours - rolling case average is over 600 per day and rising
- hospitalizations 5,474 - 77 new in past 24 hours
- deaths 1,548 - 30 new in past 24 hours
King county
- cases 14,729 - 110 new cases in 24 hours (goal: less than 25 new in 24 hours)
- hospitalizations 1,900 - 4 new in the past 24 hours
- deaths 644 - 1 new in the past 24 hours
Shoreline
- cases 484 - 19 new in the past 24 hours
- hospitalizations 100 - 5 new in the past 24 hours
- deaths 60 - 1 new in the past 24 hours
Lake Forest Park
- cases 49 - -1 because of data corrections
- hospitalizations 4 - -1 because of data corrections
- deaths 1 - 0 new in the past 24 hours
