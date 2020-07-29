Superintendent Miner recommends that Shoreline School open in remote status this fall

Shoreline Schools Superintendent Rebecca Miner sent a notice to families and staff Tuesday.

She made a presentation to the Board and shared that she will be recommending that we open Shoreline Schools in remote status this fall.

On May 29, Governor Inslee issued a proclamation regarding the Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act. This proclamation prohibits us from conducting board meetings in-person, and requires us to provide, at a minimum, telephonic access to the meeting. This proclamation has been extended and expires on August 1, 2020. At this time, we do not know if the proclamation will be extended so we are planning to have the next meeting remotely.We are going to have a School Board Regular (Business Only) Meeting on August 3 at 5:30pm followed immediately by a Special Board Meeting and then a Study Session.