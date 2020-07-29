Superintendent Miner recommends that Shoreline School open in remote status this fall
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
|Rebecca Miner
Shoreline Schools Superintendent
Shoreline Schools Superintendent Rebecca Miner sent a notice to families and staff Tuesday.
She made a presentation to the Board and shared that she will be recommending that we open Shoreline Schools in remote status this fall.
It was very difficult for me to arrive at this recommendation but from weighing all of the current data about the pandemic, I decided this was the best recommendation I could make to support the well being of our students and staff at this time.
Like all of you, I want nothing more than a return to in-person schools and I understand the challenges my recommendation will present for many in our District.
For every person who feels relief upon hearing this, there is someone else who is experiencing tremendous stress and anxiety about it.
The Board will meet on August 3 in a special meeting to consider this recommendation.
Once they have made a decision, I know in the coming days and weeks, we will work together as a community to come together and rise to the challenges we face even as we support each other in community.
School Board Meeting
On May 29, Governor Inslee issued a proclamation regarding the Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act. This proclamation prohibits us from conducting board meetings in-person, and requires us to provide, at a minimum, telephonic access to the meeting. This proclamation has been extended and expires on August 1, 2020. At this time, we do not know if the proclamation will be extended so we are planning to have the next meeting remotely.
We are going to have a School Board Regular (Business Only) Meeting on August 3 at 5:30pm followed immediately by a Special Board Meeting and then a Study Session. You will be able to access all three from the link below. As always, you can view the Board’s posted agenda on our website calendar by this Friday evening. If you would like to listen to the meeting, you can do so by using the link or call-in phone numbers below. Please note that due to changes in our online meeting platform’s security settings, attendees are required to enter the password provided below to enter the meeting.
Login:
https://zoom.us/j/93887732592?pwd=b3VvRVJmalF6TkdDN1lKQTBBYlhTQT09
Password (required): 504586
Call-in numbers: 253-215-8782 or 669-900-6833
Meeting ID: 938 8773 2592
