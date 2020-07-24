Agenda for Shoreline council meeting July 27, 2020
Friday, July 24, 2020
|Shoreline City Council
Shoreline City Council
Agenda for July 27, 2020
By Pam Cross
ACTION ITEM
8(a) Adopting Ordinance No. 895 – Interim Regulations for Outdoor Dining
This was discussed at the July 20th meeting. The staff report is pending.
STUDY ITEMS
9(a) Discussion of the Structure of Law Enforcement in Shoreline and King County, Including Current Policy Changes Under Consideration
The City contracts with the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) for law enforcement services. The staff report provides an outline of how law enforcement is provided to the City through King County and the current oversight, budgetary, and accountability responsibilities that exist through the City’s contract for police services and within the King County structure. Staff has provided this information to facilitate Council and community consideration of next steps. This may include further exploration of changes in law enforcement approaches, review of policing policies and practices, and establishment of certain community benchmarks for policing and the broader criminal justice system.
9(b) Discussing the Update of the Feasibility Study for Transfer of Development Rights and the Landscape Conservation and Local Infrastructure Program (LCLIP) in Shoreline
The purpose of the 2011 Landscape Conservation and Local Infrastructure Program is to encourage the Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) with a public infrastructure financing tool called tax increment financing. The program gives the City access to a new form of revenue in return for TDR from regional farms and forests. LCLIP creates incentives for both land conservation in the county and infrastructure improvements in the city.
The City received a grant to study the feasibility of applying LCLIP in the 145th and 185th light rail station subareas, Town Center, and the Community Renewal Area (Aurora Square). Tonight's meeting is a chance for stakeholders to present the results of the updated LCLIP Feasibility Study that finds that the City stands to gain $8.3M to $12.8M for infrastructure improvements from revenue generated by new development over a 25-year period if all the City’s allocated TDR credits are placed.
What is Transfer of Development Rights (TDR)?
The right to develop land for residential or commercial purposes is one of a bundle of rights associated with land ownership. King County’s TDR Program allows landowners of designated sending sites to separate the right to develop land from the bundle of other property rights. Sending sites are rural or resource lands with farm, forest, open space, or regional trail amenities.
Through TDR, the separated right(s) are turned into a tradable commodity that can be bought and sold – just as land can be bought and sold. When a landowner chooses to separate some, or all, development rights, the property is preserved through a conservation easement. A conservation easement can act to reduce landowner property taxes. Landowners can retain development rights on their property for future use and the land remains in private ownership.
These transferable development rights or “TDRs” are typically bought by developers of designated receiving sites. Receiving sites are typically Urban areas eligible for increased density. The purchased TDRs give developers the ability to build additional houses that exceed the number allowed by the zoning base density.
Council meetings are held virtually, on zoom. Information and how to view and make comments are HERE
