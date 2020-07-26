Shoreline firefighters deployed to Bertschi wildfire

Sunday, July 26, 2020

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Several Shoreline crew members have been deployed to a wildland fire in south central Washington.

“We are providing medical coverage to both Divisions of the Bertschi Fire near Goldendale, Washington as crews work to mop-up."

The Bertschi Road Fire was burning south of Conboy Wildlife Refuge and north of Snowden Road, south of the town of Glenwood, Washington. Ground reconnaissance and more accurate mapping has placed the total acres burned at 250. It is contained now.

"With the COVID-19 precautions in place we have been spiked out on the line (camping under the stars) with the crews since last Saturday.”

They should be returning in the next few days.

Local firefighters dispatched to wildfires have special training for fighting wildfire.




