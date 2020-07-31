Take the survey and share your feedback on plans for N 175th St

Friday, July 31, 2020


The City of Shoreline plans to improve N 175th Street between Stone Avenue N and I-5, making it easier and safer for people walking, using a wheelchair, pushing a stroller, biking, driving, and taking transit.

Since engaging the community in spring 2019, the city has developed two design concepts for the corridor. They have also developed two design concepts for improvements to the intersection at N 175th Street and Meridian Avenue N: a roundabout intersection option and an improved signalized intersection option. 



The concepts are based on the feedback received from people who live along the corridor, local businesses, Meridian Park Elementary School, community organizations, and people who travel on N 175th Street.

Share your feedback on the design concepts and how you think the designs rank against the key evaluation criteria.

This is the most critical stage of the process for you to let the city know your thoughts on the concepts and what you think is missing.

  • Project page HERE 
  • Online Open House HERE



