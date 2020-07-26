Stride S3 Bus Rapid Transit is coming to north Lake Washington
Sunday, July 26, 2020
|The Stride S3 bus rapid transit line
Stride is Sound Transit’s upcoming Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) program, providing fast, frequent and reliable high-capacity transit service.
The Stride S3 Line, or the SR 522/NE 145th BRT, will connect north Lake Washington communities to the regional transit system. Riders will be able to transfer between the SR 522/NE 145th Stride S3 Line, I-405 North Stride S2 Line, Link light rail and other transit service provided by Community Transit, King County Metro and Sound Transit.
The COVID-19 recession will likely affect Sound Transit’s expansion project plans and timelines. Learn more about how the Sound Transit Board is assessing potential project impacts.
Online open house now through Aug. 23
To see design updates and share your thoughts, visit Sound Transit’s online open house through August 23, 2020 HERE
The page has a lot of information about the STRIDE S3 line, as well as the opportunity to share your thoughts.
The online open house is available in English, Spanish and Simplified Chinese. Sound Transit will host virtual public meetings as more detailed designs become available throughout 2020–2021. Visit the online open house to sign up for email updates.
Updates in Lake Forest Park
Sound Transit is proposing Stride BRT stations on SR 522 at NE 153rd Street, NE 165th Street and the Lake Forest Park Town Center. The project also includes additional parking at the Lake Forest Park Town Center; the project team has developed an early design concept for a parking garage adjacent to City Hall.
To ensure buses are not caught in traffic, the project design includes adding a northbound Business Access and Transit (BAT) lane along SR 522 in Lake Forest Park. To minimize significant impacts to driveways on the east side of SR 522, the preferred design was recently updated to shift some of the roadway widening to the west between NE 155th Street and half a block south of 41st Avenue NE. This will allow more property owners to stay in their homes and reduce the overall change to the neighborhood.
Another measure included in the project design to limit property impacts is to replace the center two-way left-turn lane on SR 522 between NE 155th Street and 41st Avenue NE with a raised median. To allow people to access homes and businesses, the project is considering U-turns for the signalized intersections at NE 153rd Street, 39th Avenue NE and NE 165th Street.
Updates to NE 145th in Shoreline/Seattle
Sound Transit is proposing Stride BRT stations at the future Shoreline South/145th Link light rail station, and on NE 145th Street at 15th Avenue NE and 30th Avenue NE.
The City of Shoreline is working with WSDOT, the City of Seattle, King County Metro and Sound Transit to construct two roundabouts to improve traffic flow to and from the future Shoreline South/145th light rail station and reduce the length of widening on NE 145th Street for the business access and transit lane. View the design concept and learn more on the City’s project website.
The online open house contains additional details on these and other updates, maps, information about station design, project background and opportunities for feedback.
