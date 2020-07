Stride S3 Bus Rapid Transit is coming to north Lake Washington

Design concept for roundabouts at 145th

The online open house is available in English, Spanish and Simplified Chinese. Sound Transit will host virtual public meetings as more detailed designs become available throughout 2020–2021. Visit the online open house to sign up for email updates.Sound Transit is proposing Stride BRT stations on SR 522 at NE 153rd Street, NE 165th Street and the Lake Forest Park Town Center. The project also includes additional parking at the Lake Forest Park Town Center; the project team has developed an early design concept for a parking garage adjacent to City Hall.To ensure buses are not caught in traffic, the project design includes adding a northbound Business Access and Transit (BAT) lane along SR 522 in Lake Forest Park. To minimize significant impacts to driveways on the east side of SR 522, the preferred design was recently updated to shift some of the roadway widening to the west between NE 155th Street and half a block south of 41st Avenue NE. This will allow more property owners to stay in their homes and reduce the overall change to the neighborhood.Another measure included in the project design to limit property impacts is to replace the center two-way left-turn lane on SR 522 between NE 155th Street and 41st Avenue NE with a raised median. To allow people to access homes and businesses, the project is considering U-turns for the signalized intersections at NE 153rd Street, 39th Avenue NE and NE 165th Street.Sound Transit is proposing Stride BRT stations at the future Shoreline South/145th Link light rail station, and on NE 145th Street at 15th Avenue NE and 30th Avenue NE.The City of Shoreline is working with WSDOT, the City of Seattle, King County Metro and Sound Transit to construct two roundabouts to improve traffic flow to and from the future Shoreline South/145th light rail station and reduce the length of widening on NE 145th Street for the business access and transit lane. View the design concept and learn more on the City’s project website The online open house contains additional details on these and other updates, maps, information about station design, project background and opportunities for feedback.