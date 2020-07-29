Dr. Dahlia at the Senior Center TeleCafe on Wednesday





You're Invited to Our TELECAFE with Tricia Lovely









Mad About Dahlias





Dr. John Hibbs (Doctor Dahlia) from Bastyr University returns as our guest to share information and ideas for summer dahlia care, including watering, pruning, tieing and staking, cutting and bouquets, dis-budding, insect pests, and fertilizing.





What: A Zoom social hour, a chance to visit while staying home and staying safe.

Grab a cup of coffee and pull up to chat!

Who: You and your friends from the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center

Where: From the comfort of your own computer or smartphone

When: July 29th, 2:00pm





Meeting ID: 859 8484 8513

Password: senior2020















