Dr. Dahlia at the Senior Center TeleCafe on Wednesday

Wednesday, July 29, 2020


You're Invited to Our TELECAFE with Tricia Lovely


Mad About Dahlias

Dr. John Hibbs (Doctor Dahlia) from Bastyr University returns as our guest to share information and ideas for summer dahlia care, including watering, pruning, tieing and staking, cutting and bouquets, dis-budding, insect pests, and fertilizing. 

What: A Zoom social hour, a chance to visit while staying home and staying safe. 
Grab a cup of coffee and pull up to chat!
Who: You and your friends from the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center
Where: From the comfort of your own computer or smartphone
When: July 29th, 2:00pm

Meeting ID: 859 8484 8513
Password: senior2020




