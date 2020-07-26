Towns on 145th development taking shape

Sunday, July 26, 2020

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Remember the square block of neighbors who banded together to sell their property as a unit to a developer?

That development is well underway. (see our previous article)

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Several buildings look near completion. The rest of the lots have been cleared. Foundations are in place for new construction.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The site is at 1st NE and NE 147th. It's a short distance to where the 148th Pedestrian Bridge will lead to the 148th transit station. The site goes from 145th to 147th and then stretches a long block from 1st to Corliss.



