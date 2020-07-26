Towns on 145th development taking shape
Sunday, July 26, 2020
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Remember the square block of neighbors who banded together to sell their property as a unit to a developer?
That development is well underway. (see our previous article)
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Several buildings look near completion. The rest of the lots have been cleared. Foundations are in place for new construction.
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The site is at 1st NE and NE 147th. It's a short distance to where the 148th Pedestrian Bridge will lead to the 148th transit station. The site goes from 145th to 147th and then stretches a long block from 1st to Corliss.
