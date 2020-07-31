What goes where? Recology workshop August 5th











which materials are accepted in your blue recycling cart

how to properly prepare your recyclables for collection

guidance on items you may be seeing more of today such as cleaning wipes, masks, and disposable utensils

why proper sorting and preparation of your recyclables is so important

You’ll also get tips and information that will help make the recycling process easier, simpler, and less time-consuming.



Register for the Zoom webinar In this free, one-hour session you’ll learn:You’ll also get tips and information that will help make the recycling process easier, simpler, and less time-consuming.Register for the Zoom webinar HERE













Recology and the City of Shoreline invite Shoreline residents to learn what happens to our waste and become recycling experts in a free one-hour webinarYou want to do the right thing, but the rules around recycling can be confusing. Recology’s Waste Zero experts are here to help!