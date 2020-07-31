What goes where? Recology workshop August 5th
Friday, July 31, 2020
Recology and the City of Shoreline invite Shoreline residents to learn what happens to our waste and become recycling experts in a free one-hour webinar Wednesday, August 5 from 6:30-7:30pm via Zoom.
You want to do the right thing, but the rules around recycling can be confusing. Recology’s Waste Zero experts are here to help!
In this free, one-hour session you’ll learn:
You’ll also get tips and information that will help make the recycling process easier, simpler, and less time-consuming.
Register for the Zoom webinar HERE:
- which materials are accepted in your blue recycling cart
- how to properly prepare your recyclables for collection
- guidance on items you may be seeing more of today such as cleaning wipes, masks, and disposable utensils
- why proper sorting and preparation of your recyclables is so important
