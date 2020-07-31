What goes where? Recology workshop August 5th

FREE “What Goes Where” Recycling Webinar with Recology – 6:30 pm, August 5

Recology and the City of Shoreline invite Shoreline residents to learn what happens to our waste and become recycling experts in a free one-hour webinar Wednesday, August 5 from 6:30-7:30pm via Zoom.

You want to do the right thing, but the rules around recycling can be confusing. Recology’s Waste Zero experts are here to help! 

In this free, one-hour session you’ll learn:
  • which materials are accepted in your blue recycling cart
  • how to properly prepare your recyclables for collection
  • guidance on items you may be seeing more of today such as cleaning wipes, masks, and disposable utensils
  • why proper sorting and preparation of your recyclables is so important

You’ll also get tips and information that will help make the recycling process easier, simpler, and less time-consuming.

Register for the Zoom webinar HERE



